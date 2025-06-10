Live
Naveen congratulates IMD DG for receiving UN award
Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, on Monday congratulated Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), for receiving the prestigious United Nations Sasakawa Award 2025 for Disaster Risk Reduction.
Taking to X, Patnaik, a five-time former chief minister, said, “Congratulate #Odisha’s Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology of @Indiametdept on being conferred with United Nations Sasakawa Award 2025 for Disaster Risk Reduction. He has been awarded for his pioneering work in reducing cyclone-related fatalities across the Indian Ocean region. #Odisha is proud of your achievement.”
Mohapatra, who hails from Bhadrak district and is popularly known as the ‘Cyclone Man of India,’ was recognised for his outstanding contributions to tropical cyclone forecasting and early warning systems. He has been serving as the IMD Director General since 2019. He is also one of the three vice-presidents of the World Meteorological Organisation, the UN agency for climate change, weather and water.
The award was presented during the eighth session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction held in Geneva recently.
In a message, Mohapatra said, “Received United Nations Sasakawa Award, 2025 for disaster risk reduction. I am really grateful.”
Earlier this year, Mohapatra received the Scientific and Technological Activities Commission Outstanding Service Award 2025 from the American Meteorological Society in recognition of his transformative work in enhancing tropical cyclone prediction and warning systems.