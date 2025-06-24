Live
Naveen doing well, says Prem
Bhubaneswar: The BJD president, Naveen Patnaik, is recovering well following a cervical spine surgery at a Mumbai hospital, his brother said on...
Bhubaneswar: The BJD president, Naveen Patnaik, is recovering well following a cervical spine surgery at a Mumbai hospital, his brother said on Monday. In a video message released by the BJD, the former chief minister’s elder brother, Prem Patnaik, said, “Naveen had a procedure yesterday and he is doing very well. He is even walking a little -- just a few steps to the bathroom”.
“I just want to thank all of you, the people of Odisha and everybody for thinking about him, praying for him and showering your wishes. I am sure with all your good wishes, he will have a very very speedy recovery.
Thank you and Jai Jagannth,” the senior Patnaik said.
Naveen had undergone a spine surgery for cervical arthritis at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.
His procedure was “successful”, Dr Santosh Shetty, the CEO and Executive Director of the hospital, had said on Sunday.
Odisha-born and country’s leading cardiologist Dr Ramakant Panda, who supervised Naveen’s procedure, said the BJD chief has started talking and will remain under observation for two days, after which he will be shifted to a private room.
Dr Panda said Naveen is likely to be discharged in four or five days.