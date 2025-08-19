Live
- HYDRAA readies to take up study of floodwater diversion from Ameerpet
- India's GDP growth projected at 6.7 pc in Q1 FY26, urban consumption to rise: Report
- BlueStone IPO Makes Dull Debut, 1.3% From Issue Price
- Naveen Patnaik Admitted to Hospital Due to Dehydration, shares video
- TCA sees key role of KTR, Kavitha in HCA misdeeds
- Contractors stage flash protest at Deputy CM’s office in Sectt
- LS adjourned briefly amid din over voter roll revision, Speaker announces full language interpretation rollout
- Modern integr.sub-registrar offices complex to come up in Gachibowli
- Rajinikanth’s Coolie Surpasses ₹200 Crore in 5 Days, Faces First Drop on Monday
- New tunnel road to ease traffic at Hebbal flyover: Shivakumar
Naveen Patnaik Admitted to Hospital Due to Dehydration, shares video
Highlights
BJD President and former Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, has shared a video from Sum Ultimate Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment for dehydration.
Bhubaneswar: BJD President and former Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, has shared a video from Sum Ultimate Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment for dehydration. In the video, Patnaik expressed his gratitude for the care provided by the hospital staff and doctors, stating, “I am here in Sum Hospital. The staff and doctors are taking wonderful care of me. Thank you for your kind wishes.”
He also extended an invitation to his supporters, saying, “If you want to come and see me, you are more than welcome to come to Naveen Niwas.” The 77-year-old politician’s health concerns come as a surprise to many, and his message has encouraged well-wishers to stay optimistic about his recovery.
Next Story