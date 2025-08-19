  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Naveen Patnaik Admitted to Hospital Due to Dehydration, shares video

Naveen Patnaik Admitted to Hospital Due to Dehydration, shares video
x
Highlights

BJD President and former Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, has shared a video from Sum Ultimate Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment for dehydration.

Bhubaneswar: BJD President and former Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, has shared a video from Sum Ultimate Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment for dehydration. In the video, Patnaik expressed his gratitude for the care provided by the hospital staff and doctors, stating, “I am here in Sum Hospital. The staff and doctors are taking wonderful care of me. Thank you for your kind wishes.”

He also extended an invitation to his supporters, saying, “If you want to come and see me, you are more than welcome to come to Naveen Niwas.” The 77-year-old politician’s health concerns come as a surprise to many, and his message has encouraged well-wishers to stay optimistic about his recovery.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick