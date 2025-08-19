Naveen Patnaik Admitted to Hospital Due to Dehydration, shares video

Bhubaneswar: BJD President and former Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, has shared a video from Sum Ultimate Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment for dehydration. In the video, Patnaik expressed his gratitude for the care provided by the hospital staff and doctors, stating, “I am here in Sum Hospital. The staff and doctors are taking wonderful care of me. Thank you for your kind wishes.”

He also extended an invitation to his supporters, saying, “If you want to come and see me, you are more than welcome to come to Naveen Niwas.” The 77-year-old politician’s health concerns come as a surprise to many, and his message has encouraged well-wishers to stay optimistic about his recovery.



