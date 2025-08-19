Naveen’s condition stable

Bhubaneswar: The BJD chief, Naveen Patnaik, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here for dehydration, is now stable and has been shifted from the observation room to a cabin, according to a hospital bulletin. Patnaik, who was admitted to SUM Ultimate Medicare on Sunday due to dehydration, in a video message thanked the people for their good wishes.

“The doctors and staff in the SUM Ultimate Medicare are taking wonderful care of me. If u want to see me, you are more than welcome to come Naveen Niwas here at Bhubaneswar. Thank You,” the Leader of the Opposition in Odisha Assembly said in the message.

In a post on X, Patnaik said, “Thank the people of #Odisha for the good wishes. I would like to thank the doctors and medical staff for taking wonderful care of me. I am recovering well and will meet the people soon.”Patnaik issued the message to people as a large numberof his supporters and well-wishers from different parts of the State gathered outside the hospital and wanted to meet him. The hospital, in a bulletin at 6 pm, said, “Naveen Patnaik is recovering: Moved to cabin. Shri Naveen Patnaik was shifted to a cabin from the observation room of SUM Ultimate Medicare on Monday afternoon. His health is improving and his condition remains stable. Mr. Patnaik is feeling fresh and his treatment is continuing”. The BJD vice-president, Sanjay Das Burma, said, “Patnaik is now stable and has recovered from the dehydration problem.” Meanwhile, the BJD workers offered ‘diya’ (lamps) at the Shree Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, praying for Patnaik’s speedy recovery. Leaders across political lines also wished him well.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan prayed for the speedy recovery of the BJD leader. On Sunday, after getting the news about Patnaik, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling and Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan visited the hospital and enquired about the health condition of the BJD supremo.It is pertinent here to mention that Patnaik, on June 20, left for Mumbai, where he underwent spinal surgery for cervical arthritis on June 22. He was discharged from thehospital in Mumbai after recovery and returned to Odisha on July 7.