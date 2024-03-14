  • Menu
Navy gets 'Bajrang' tug under ‘Make in India’ initiative

x
New Delhi: The Indian Navy got its third 25T Bollard Pull (BP) Tug 'Bajrang' on Thursday under the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Union government.

According to the Navy, the availability of Tugs will provide a fillip to its operational commitments by facilitating naval ships and submarines during berthing and un-berthing, turning and manoeuvring in confined waters.

The Tugs will also provide firefighting assistance to ships at anchorage and have the capability to conduct limited search and rescue operations.

The third BP Tug, Bajrang was launched by Commodore V Pravin, AWPS, on Thursday.

The contract for the construction and delivery of three 25T BP Tugs was concluded with M/s Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd, an MSME, in consonance with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative of the Government of India.

These Tugs are being built under the classification rules of the Indian Register of Shipping.

