NCP Leader Reveals Sharad Pawar's Hesitation Towards BJP Alliance

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel revealed on Wednesday that Sharad Pawar, the veteran politician, was "50 per cent" inclined to align with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during his nephew Ajit's swearing-in ceremony as the deputy chief minister in the Maharashtra government led by Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis.

Patel disclosed to news agency ANI, "On 2nd July 2023, when Ajit Pawar and our ministers took oath with the Maharashtra government, we met Sharad Pawar on 15th-16th July and requested him to join us. Later, Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar met in Pune. He was also 50% ready... Sharad Pawar always hesitates at the last minute."

Sharad Pawar, who now leads the NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar faction after the original name and symbol were allotted to his nephew by the Election Commission, had previously stated that he would never forge an alliance with the BJP. "Do not be under any confusion. We will not compromise no matter what. We will have to fight the BJP in the upcoming elections," he had affirmed.

Patel further reflected on Sharad Pawar's hesitance, suggesting that if Pawar had been less hesitant in 1996, he could have become the Prime Minister. Patel noted, "In 1996, if Pawar saheb had agreed to the suggestions of HD Devegowda, then he could have been the PM. Sharad Pawar could have been PM in 1996 itself if he was not hesitant."

Ajit Pawar had previously attempted to split the party in 2019 when he took oath as deputy chief minister under Devendra Fadnavis. However, Sharad Pawar had successfully maintained unity within the party, compelling his nephew to return to the party fold. Nonetheless, in 2023, Ajit Pawar, along with eight other leaders, once again rebelled and joined the Mahayuti alliance led by the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Praful Patel, who was once considered a close associate of Sharad Pawar, is currently aligned with the Ajit faction and serves as a Rajya Sabha MP. He reiterated his stance on Pawar's missed opportunities due to hesitation, pointing out past instances where Pawar had unsuccessfully contested for leadership positions within the Congress party and later formed his own party, NCP. Pawar also held ministerial positions in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government from 2004 to 2014.