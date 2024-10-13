NCP Leader's Murder: Suspects Claim Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Affiliation

Police sources reveal that the two individuals arrested for the murder of Baba Siddique, a prominent NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister, have claimed affiliation with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Siddique, 66, was fatally attacked on Saturday night near his son Zeeshan's office in Mumbai's Bandra East.



The suspects, identified as Gurmail Baljit Singh, 23, from Haryana, and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap, 19, from Uttar Pradesh, reportedly admitted during questioning to being part of the notorious Bishnoi gang. This criminal organization has been previously linked to an attack on Bollywood star Salman Khan's residence.



Investigators disclosed that the accused conducted extensive reconnaissance of the area for nearly a month before the attack. They were allegedly paid in advance and received weapons shortly before the incident. While two suspects are in custody, a third individual directly involved in the shooting remains at large.



The Bishnoi gang has a history of targeting individuals associated with Salman Khan, stemming from a longstanding vendetta related to the actor's alleged hunting of a blackbuck, an animal revered by the Bishnoi community. Recent incidents attributed to the gang include a shooting at Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal's home in Canada and the attack on Salman Khan's house.



Despite Lawrence Bishnoi's incarceration, the gang reportedly continues operations under the leadership of three wanted criminals based in the US, including Bishnoi's brother Anmol.



Baba Siddique, a three-time MLA from Bandra (West), was a significant political figure in Mumbai. He served as a minister in the Maharashtra government between 2004 and 2008 and had recently joined the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the NCP.



The investigation is ongoing, with authorities exploring potential links between this murder and previous attacks on celebrities associated with the Bollywood industry.

