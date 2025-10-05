NDMC VC Kuljeet Chahal flags off kids’ marathon on Kartavya Path

NDMC Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Sunday flagged off a children’s marathon with the theme ‘Bachhe Bole! Thank You Modi Ji’ on Kartavya Path to promote fitness and a healthy lifestyle, an official said.

Chahal launched the KidyWidy Divya Marathon 2025 in the morning as part of the celebrations of the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the official said in a statement.

"The NDMC welcomes such fitness events in its area. A marathon event like this will motivate children at a young age to remain healthy," Chahal told IANS.

The event, organised by KidyWidy and Divya Prayas Foundation, was joined by thousands of children aged between 2 and 8 years, along with their parents.

Speaking on the occasion, Chahal said that such runs and cleanliness drives promote fitness, charity for underprivileged children, and inspire young citizens towards a healthier and cleaner India.

He highlighted that in the 119th episode of the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio show, and from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi urged citizens to reduce the use of cooking oil in their daily diet.

“Most leaders talk about economy, politics, or national security, but our Prime Minister is one who genuinely cares about the health and well-being of every citizen,” Chahal said.

He appreciated the initiative by KidyWidy (founded by Priya Jain and Akshita Jain) and Divya Prayas Foundation (founded by Sarika Jain) for organising the event on Kartavya Path.

Founders of KidyWidy, Priya Jain and Akshita Jain, said the marathon aimed to spread awareness among children about healthy eating habits, reducing oil consumption, preventing obesity, and maintaining a clean and fit India.

Divya Prayas Foundation’s founder, Sarika Jain, said, “We must create awareness in society to combat obesity by reducing the use of oil in our daily food.”

“As PM Modi Ji suggested, let us all reduce at least 10 per cent of oil consumption in our meals every month. Obesity has become a growing global concern — as per studies, one out of every eight individuals is affected by it, and its prevalence has doubled in recent years,” she said.

Jain added that even more alarming is that childhood obesity has increased nearly fourfold.

“According to WHO data (2022), around 2.5 billion people worldwide are overweight — a serious issue that demands collective action,” she said.

The aim of the programme is to encourage everyone to adopt small but consistent lifestyle changes to overcome this challenge and contribute to building a Fit and Swachh Bharat, she said.