'Near-Death Experience': Mid-air scare after Delhi-Srinagar flight faces hailstorm

Srinagar/New Delhi: Over 200 passengers on IndiGo flight 6E 2142 from Delhi to Srinagar had a scary experience when the plane faced a sudden hailstorm, people familiar with the matter said. Airport officials said the plane landed safely at 6:30pm at Srinagar airport.

In a statement, the airline said the flight and cabin crew followed established protocol and the aircraft landed safely in Srinagar. “The airport team attended to the customers after arrival of the aircraft, prioritizing their well-being and comfort. The aircraft will be released post necessary inspection and maintenance,” the statement said. An official at Srinagar airport said the aircrew and passengers are safe and the plane was declared ‘aircraft on ground’ by the airline. “I was in the plane and am heading back home from Srinagar. It was a near death experience. The nose of the plane is damaged...There was panic and people were screaming. Everyone was scared,” said Owais Maqbool on X.

Flights diverted

Meanwhile, at least 10 flights were diverted to nearby airports, and over 50 flights delayed between 7:45pm and 8:45pm, officials aware of the matter said.

An intense dust storm, followed by intense showers and hail hit New Delhi on Wednesday evening, impacting flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI). The flights were impacted due to wind shear -- strong winds blowing in the opposing direction and rain, officials said. Both take-offs and landings are impacted in such a scenario.

IMD officials said a peak wind speed of 74 km/hr was reported at around 8 pm. Palam also recorded a sharp drop in temperature — from 37°C at 7:30 pm to 23°C at 8:30 pm.

In a post on X, Air India issued a travel advisory asking passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport and to allow extra time for the journey.

Indigo said heavy rains and thunderstorms in Delhi, Chandigarh and Kolkata was impacting flights and asked passengers to check their flight status before heading for the airport.

There are chances of a similar dust storm and thunderstorm on Friday as well with gusty winds likely to touch 50 km/hr. No such storm is forecast on Thursday.

There was also a sharp fall in temperature following this spell, dipping from 37°C at around 7:30 pm at Palam to 23°C at 8:30 pm. IMD data showed 12.1mm of rainfall was recorded at Safdarjung till 8:30 pm; 2.1mm at Palam; 13.5mm at Mayur Vihar and 5mm at Pitampura.