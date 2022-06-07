Need to make Indian banks, currency crucial

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stressed the need to make India's banks and currency an important part of the international trade and supply chain.

The PM also exhorted financial institutions to continuously encourage good financial and corporate governance practices. Inaugurating the iconic week celebrations by the ministries of Finance and Corporate Affairs as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Modi said India has developed various financial inclusion platforms and there is a need to create awareness about them for their optimum utilisation. There should be an effort to extend these financial inclusion solutions globally, he said. In his address, the Prime Minister said: "It is necessary to focus on how to make our domestic banks, currency an important part of international supply chain and trade".