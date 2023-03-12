Need to work in 'time-bound mode' to help artisans, smal businesses: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday underlined the need for working in a "time-bound mission mode" to help artisans and persons associated with small businesses become part of the value chain. Addressing the 12th and the last post-budget webinar on 'PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman', the prime minister said that empowering every section of the village is essential for India's development journey.





"For this, we will have to work in a time-bound mission mode," he said, adding PM Vishwakarma Yojana is aimed at handholding of artisans and people associated with small businesses, besides preserving the nation's rich traditions. The government, the prime minister said, will provide a holistic institutional support to every Vishwakarma (artisans) to ensure that they get access to easy loans, skilling, technical support, digital empowerment, brand promotion, marketing and raw material.











