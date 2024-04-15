New Delhi: BJP promises UCC, CAA in manifesto

New Delhi : The Bharatiya Janata Party has promised that it will implement the Uniform Civil Code across the country after forming a government at the Centre. Releasing BJP's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the party's 'Sankalp Patra' will empower the four strong pillars of developed India -- youth, women, poor and farmers.

"The entire country waits for the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra'. There is a big reason behind it as in the last 10 years, the BJP has implemented every point of its manifesto as a guarantee on the ground. This 'Sankalp Patra' empowers all the 4 strong pillars of developed India- Youth, women, poor and farmers," he said at the event.

PM Modi promised all people above 75 will be brought within the purview of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. "The biggest concern of the elderly is how they will afford treatment of their ailments. This concern is even more serious for the middle class. BJP has now taken the 'sankalp' that every individual above 75 years of age will be brought within the purview of Ayushman Bharat Yojana," he said.

PM Modi said it is his guarantee that the free ration scheme will continue for the next five years.

He said the BJP will increase the limit of loans under MUDRA Yojana to ₹20 lakh from ₹10 lakh. "I am confident that this will be used as a new strength towards building the kind of ecosystem that is required for the era of Industry 4.0," he said.

PM Modi said BJP will work towards reducing the electricity bills of crores of families to zero.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised that 3 more bullet trains will start in the country. He also announced that three types of Vande Bharat train will be introduced. "BJP will also expand Vande Bharat trains to every corner of the country. 3 models of Vande Bharat will run in the country – Vande Bharat Sleeper, Vande Bharat Chaircar and Vande Bharat Metro. Today the work of the Ahmedabad Mumbai bullet train is going on in full swing and is almost reaching completion. In the same way, one bullet train will run in north India, one Bullet train in south India and one bullet Train in eastern India. Survey work for this will also be started soon," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also touched upon simultaneous elections. "We will move forward with a resolve to realise the idea of One Nation, One Election. BJP also considers the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) equally necessary in the interest of the country," he said. PM Modi said the party will focus on enhancing India's infrastructure. "BJP is goingto strengthen the foundation of India of the 21st century through three kinds of infrastructure - 1) social infrastructure, 2) digital infrastructure, 3) physical infrastructure. We are opening new educational institutions for social infrastructure...Under physical infrastructure, we are modernising highways, railways, airways, and waterways across the country. Under digital infrastructure, we are expanding the 5G network, working on 6G and keeping Industry 4.0 in mind we are building the digital infrastructure," he said.



BJP will also encourage research on tribal heritage. "Digital Janjatiya KalaAcademy will be established," he added. The PM informed the media that the BJP has decided to bring transgender community also under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat scheme.

