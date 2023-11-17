New Delhi: Fake news eroded people’s faith in media says Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi : Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday expressed concern over fake news, saying it has eroded the faith of the people in media.

He also said credibility is the biggest challenge the media is facing today. Addressing a National Press Day event here, Dhankhar said it is the moral duty of the media to tell the truth “and nothing but the truth”. “In fact, it is the responsibility of everyone connected to the media -- be it journalists or owners of the newspapers and other forms of communication -- to be truthful,” he told the gathering.

Dhankhar said it is in the self-interest of the media to be credible and trustworthy. He felt it was time the media realises that their audience is turning away from them and described it as a “hard reality, a writing on the wall”.

“This writing on the wall should be clear to all concerned that fake news, deliberately mischievous information, political ambitions and preferences, tendency to play power brokers and monetary considerations have eroded the people’s faith in the media,” the vice president said. The expression ‘fake news’ has never been heard so loudly. It has never resonated in our ears that significantly with high decibel as it is these days, he observed. “Credibility is the biggest challenge that the media is facing today. I put it as an existential challenge to the media. It is surprising that this aspect is being blissfully ignored in some quarters,” he noted. Recent technological advancements and innovations like artificial intelligence (AI) have presented unique challenges before the society, combined also with opportunities, Dhankhar said. He said it was vital for us to understand the profound impact of AI upon the media landscape. The advent of AI has transformed the way we receive and consume news, information and entertainment, he noted. AI has become an integral part of our lives.