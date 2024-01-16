Newborn stolen from hospital in Bihar's Bettiah

Patna: A newborn baby boy was stolen from the Government Medical College and Hospital in Bettiah in Bihar's West Champaran district on Tuesday.

The father of the boy has alleged that a woman stole the baby and lodged a police complaint.

“We had brought my wife Mahira Khatoon here after she developed labour pain on January 14. She was admitted to the gynecology ward of the hospital where she delivered a baby boy,” said Sayyed Murad Ali, husband of Mahira Khatoon.

“When we came to the hospital, a woman met us and became friendly. She said that she came here with a patient. She had food with us for two days. She used to visit the gynecology ward as well. She claimed that she was a native of Majholia block in West Champaran district,” Ali said.

“That woman was present with us till Monday night. After 1 a.m. on Tuesday she was not seen in the hospital and my baby was also not present in the ward. When we complained to the hospital administration, that woman was caught on cameras wearing a shawl,” Ali said.

A case in this regard was filed in the GMCH police outpost and the district police are making efforts to trace the woman.