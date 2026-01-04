NFR sets new benchmark in railway workshop modernisation in Assam’s New Bongaigaon

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has set new benchmarks in railway workshop modernisation with the upgradation of its New Bongaigaon workshop in western Assam, railway officials said on Sunday.

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that the railway zone achieved notable infrastructure and operational milestones at the New Bongaigaon workshop during December 2025. He said that the New Bongaigaon workshop reaffirmed its continued focus on modernisation, operational efficiency and excellence in rolling stock maintenance in alignment with Indian Railways’ wider reform and upgradation initiatives.

Further adding to this achievement, the C&W Workshop, New Bongaigaon was conferred Ministry of Railway, Rajbhasha Shield along with a cash award of Rs 14,000 by the Railway Board for outstanding implementation of Rajbhasha during 2024, bringing pride to NFR.

Sharma said that during the month of December (2025), New Bongaigaon Workshop also developed an indigenous test bench for assembled DEMU DPC bogies, enabling pre-installation testing of traction motors and early detection of defects. The system includes mandatory one hour run tests, real time monitoring of vibration and bearing temperatures and precise backlash measurement using high-accuracy dial gauges, significantly saving time and manpower, he stated.

Mid-Life Rehabilitation (MLR) of LHB coaches has been successfully initiated at New Bongaigaon Workshop following the allotment of a Rolling Stock Programme for 25 coaches.

According to the CPRO, through effective planning and optimal utilisation of available resources, interim arrangements were created by utilising the old Coach Lifting Shop (CLS) after relocating ICF Periodic Overhauling (POH) activities to the new Light Coach Repair Shop (LCRS). These proactive measures have enabled the smooth commencement of MLR activities, while a proposal for a dedicated MLR shed is being progressed to strengthen longterm maintenance infrastructure.

The official said that the NFR has successfully relocated all POH activities of DEMU rakes from the old Wagon Paint Shop to a newly commissioned DEMU shed at New Bongaigaon Workshop. Planned under the 2021-22 infrastructure development initiatives, the modern covered facility has enhanced operational efficiency, streamlined workflow and improved safety and productivity, strengthening rolling stock maintenance capabilities.

These achievements underscore Northeast Frontier Railway’s continued emphasis on infrastructure, innovation and operational efficiency, reinforcing safe and reliable railway operations, the NFR CPRO stated.