Live
- Himachal CM calls on Amit Shah, seeks Rs 9,042 crore aid for natural disasters
- Delhi HC reserves verdict on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by CBI
- SIIMA 2024 nominations unveiled, celebrating south Indian cinema excellence
- ‘Kill’ movie review: A relentless action spectacle
- Myanmar's Shwedagon Pagoda attracts over 3.6 million visitors in first six months of 2024
- Women's Asia Cup: Having an off day has to be rare, says Anjum Chopra on India's inconsistent fielding
- Monsoons may trigger brain infections in Indians living in coastal areas, rice belts
- Stock market holiday on July 17: NSE, BSE closed, here is last day's closure
- Bengaluru to host second edition of Trinity Golf Champions League
- Abbu Sai Prakash Reddy and Yesheswini were crowned as Mr & Miss Fashion Gala 2024
Just In
NGT seeks report on waste dumping in Himachal's Koksar
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a report from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) detailing the action taken by them to remediate the issue of massive dumping of waste in Koksar, the coldest place in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul, which remains frozen for more than seven months in a year.
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a report from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) detailing the action taken by them to remediate the issue of massive dumping of waste in Koksar, the coldest place in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul, which remains frozen for more than seven months in a year.
A bench presided over by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava recorded the statement made by CPCB’s counsel that within four weeks effective steps will be taken to ensure remediation of the problem.
The green tribunal also granted four weeks to MoEF & CC (Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change), Himachal Pradesh government, Lahaul & Spiti Deputy Commissioner and Village Panchayat Koksar to file their response in the matter.
Advocate Akash Vashishtha, representing Friends, the applicant's non-governmental organisation, enclosed photographs showing littering of solid waste, adding that Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 have not been complied with in Koksar and adjoining areas such as Manali and Solang Valley.
The NGT took note of the fact that 2016 rules fix the duties and responsibilities of the local authorities and panchayats, State Pollution Control Board or Pollution Control Committee and manufacturers or brand owners of disposable products, sanitary napkins, diapers, etc.
Further, it took note of the applicant’s submission that no carrying capacity of the area has been calculated and fixed, causing extra tourist pressure and consequential solid waste mismanagement.
The applicant also submitted that since the concerned area remains frozen for almost seven months, therefore, the solid waste/littering gets solidified in that period and a limited window is available for cleaning it. The matter will be heard next on October 18.