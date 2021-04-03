Night curfew in Pune from today

Pune: In a bid to curb the surge of coronavirus pandemic, a 12-hour night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am will be imposed in Pune district from Saturday.

"Malls, bars and restaurants in the district will remain shut for seven days from Saturday in view of the spike in coronavirus cases," a senior official said on Friday.

"The situation will be reviewed again next Friday. Religious places will also be completely closed for the next seven days," said Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao while announcing Covid-related restrictions. Except weddings and last-rite rituals, all other public gatherings have been banned in the

district. For weddings, only 50 people will be allowed and only 20 people can remain present for the last rites, he added. He said that essential services have been exempted from the 6 pm to 6 am curfew.