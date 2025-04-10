Nilesh addresses SOA’s Allyship++ conclave

Bhubaneswar: Around 60 prominent personalities from the corporate and business world and former Indian left arm spinner Nilesh Kulkarni joined ‘Allyship++’, a Leadership Conclave organised by Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University (SOA), in Mumbai on Saturday. Kulkarni, who became the first Indian bowler to take a wicket with his first ball in Test cricket, took part in a thought provoking fireside conversation providing his insight on leadership, resilience and the evolving landscape of sport and education.

Kulkarni and Anand Menezes, Olympian and Senior Consultant to Athletic Federation of India, were the keynote speakers at the event. The event captivated the audience with perfect blend of wisdom, experience and forward thinking. The programme also included a dynamic panel discussion on the subject ‘Allyship: Building Inclusive and Empowered Workplaces’ which was moderated by P B Kotur, well-known author and motivational speaker. The experts and panelists discussed current issues and future trends in leadership and corporate relations.

SOA Vice Chancellor Pradipta Kumar Nanda, in his inaugural speech, highlighted the importance of community and leadership. Raj Kumar Hota, Dean, Corporate Relations and Placement and Convenor of the event, welcomed the guests.

This was the fourth edition of Allyship++ organised by SOA following the events held at Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Kajal Panda, SOA’s Deputy Director, Learning and Development, proposed the vote of thanks.