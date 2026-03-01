Nine rusted live mortal shells found, destroyed safely

Jammu:Nine rusted unexploded mortal shells were found on Saturday near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, which were later safely destroyed.

Officials said, “At least nine rusted mortar shells were recovered from a forward village near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mankote area of Mendhar sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

“These unexploded mortar shells were found scattered in the area during an area domination patrol carried out by Army troops. Following the recovery, the entire area was immediately cordoned off as a precautionary measure. Army bomb disposal squads were rushed to the spot to neutralise the explosives,” the officials added.

Police in Mendhar confirmed that the mortar shells were safely destroyed in controlled explosions by a joint team of the Army and Police.

The officials further stated that no damage to life or property was reported during the operation, and the situation remains completely under control. It may be recalled that remnants of past cross-border shelling are occasionally found in forward areas along the LoC and are handled as per standard safety protocols by security forces. After Operation Sindoor, Poonch was the worst affected area when Pakistan retaliated to Indian attacks on terror infrastructure by targeting civilian facilities and army installations.

In Poonch district, 14 civilians, including a senior officer, had lost their lives in indiscriminate Pakistani shelling.

A mosque, a temple, a church and a Gurdwara were damaged by Pakistani shelling in Pakistan in addition to dozens of civilian houses and shops.

An ambitious rehabilitation plan was drawn for the families affected by Pakistan shelling in Poonch.