Live
- Southern African bloc calls for dialogue to restore peace, security in DR Congo
- Theatre performances increase in January
- The smart entrepreneur’s guide to finding the best vendors
- NBA: Pelicans’ Dejounte Murray ruled out for season with torn Achilles tendon
- Talliki Vandanam by the time of schools’ reopening
- Budget 2025-26: FM Sitharaman announces measures for making India a global toy hub
- Minister inspects social welfare hostel
- Prachi Shah shares her excitement about exploring artistic concept at Kala Ghoda Festival
- TNSF slams YSRCP’s ‘Fee Struggle’ programme as political stunt
- Awareness programme held on cervical cancer
Just In
Nirmala Sitharaman Lists 5 Objectives Of Budget
Highlights
The Budget 2025-26, a per Nirmala will Accelerate growthSecure inclusive developmentInvigorate private sector investmentUplift household...
The Budget 2025-26, a per Nirmala will Accelerate growthSecure inclusive developmentInvigorate private sector investmentUplift household sentimentEnhance spending power of India's rising middle class.
Fiscal Deficit, GDP, Tax Reforms And More: A Cheat Sheet Of Keywords
As the nation gears up for the Union Budget 2025, here are key terms you must know before tomorrow's presentation.
Fiscal Deficit
A fiscal deficit is the difference between the total expenditure and total revenue of the government in a financial year. If there is a high fiscal deficit, it means the government is spending more than it earns and needs to borrow money to bridge this gap.
Next Story