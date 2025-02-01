Nirmala Sitharaman Lists 5 Objectives Of Budget

The Budget 2025-26, a per Nirmala will Accelerate growthSecure inclusive developmentInvigorate private sector investmentUplift household sentimentEnhance spending power of India's rising middle class.

Fiscal Deficit, GDP, Tax Reforms And More: A Cheat Sheet Of Keywords

As the nation gears up for the Union Budget 2025, here are key terms you must know before tomorrow's presentation.

Fiscal Deficit

A fiscal deficit is the difference between the total expenditure and total revenue of the government in a financial year. If there is a high fiscal deficit, it means the government is spending more than it earns and needs to borrow money to bridge this gap.