NIST hosts webinar on cloud computing

Berhampur: The NIST Cloud Computing Club organised a webinar on cloud computing, bringing together learners and experts on a common platform.

The event was attended by several personalities. Dr Karthik Kambhampati, a Global Recognition Awardee and Engineering Programme Manager at Apple, shared his expertise on the evolving landscape of cloud computing, focusing on its services, applications and security concerns.

His session offered students a global perspective on technological advancements and real-world industry practices. The programme was inaugurated in the presence of Dean Academics, Dr P Rajesh Kumar, who was the Chief Guest. Chief Speaker and Club Adviser Prof Ashish Kumar Dass delivered valuable insights highlighting the significance of cloud computing in modern education and industry. The webinar witnessed a participation of more than 200 students. Along with them, over 30 active members of the Cloud Computing Club attended the session.

The students participated in an interactive discussion, asking questions related to cloud services, security and scalability, ultimately gaining practical clarity on industry challenges.