Live
- Stalin claims 'secret electoral understanding' between BJP, AIADMK for Lok Sabha polls
- ADB supports climate-resilient water management in Bangladesh
- ‘TMKOC’ stars Munmun, Raj dispel engagement reports as ‘fake, false, baseless’
- When Anuj Sachdeva focused on feminine moves for Kapali's role in 'Dhruv Tara'
- Post Office scandal: UK to introduce legislation to quash wrongful convictions
- School jobs case: Entire recruitment panel might be cancelled if irregularities are proven, observes Calcutta HC
- Nepal: Prachanda wins third vote of confidence in 14 months
- HC questions 'misconceived appeal' by Delhi govt in maternity benefits case
- Gautam Adani shares five key success mantras for young entrepreneurs
- World Kidney Day: Doctors warn against overuse of OTC medicine
Just In
Nitish Kumar is expected to expand his cabinet tomorrow
Highlights
Bihar's cabinet may be expanded on Thursday (March 14). Nitish Kumar, Bihar's chief minister
New Delhi: Bihar's cabinet may be expanded on Thursday (March 14). Nitish Kumar, Bihar's chief minister, met with BJP leaders and both Deputy Chief Ministers this evening. The discussion was held to consider cabinet enlargement.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT