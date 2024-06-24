Nix NEET, restore old system of entrance exams: Bengal CM writes to PM Modi

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting nixing of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and restoration of the previous system of states conducting their own examinations.



This suggestion comes in the wake of the recent NEET paper leak and bribery cases that have taken the country by storm.

According to the Chief Minister, restoration of the old system of entrance examinations being conducted by state governments will help restore normalcy and the confidence of aspiring medical students in the system.

In the letter to PM Modi, a copy of which is available with IANS, CM Banerjee has stated that the instances of paper leak and bribery not only jeopardise the future and confidence of aspirants, but also hits the quality of medical education in India, which in turn, adversely affects the quality of medical facilities and treatment in the country, the CM has stated.

CM Banerjee has pointed out that the previous system, which was in place before 2017, was functioning smoothly as it was better attuned to the regional curricula and educational standards.

“The decentralised system was later changed to a unitary and centralised system of examination (NEET) so as to take complete control of admissions in the country to medical courses without any involvement of state governments. This is completely unacceptable and violates the true spirit of the federal structure of the country,” the letter from the CM to the PM read.

“Further, the present system has led to massive corruption which benefits only the rich who can afford to pay, while the meritorious students belonging to the poor and middle class suffer and are the biggest victims,” the letter from CM Banerjee read.