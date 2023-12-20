No need to panic about Covid: Goa CM

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday that there is no need to panic about Covid sub-variant JN.1 as the situation is under control in the state.

Sawant commented on the Covid issue after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with the Health Ministers of all the states.

He said the Covid sub-variant JN.1 was recently identified in Kerala, but there is no need to panic.

“We need to be alert. Flu clinics will be opened again in government hospitals and the suspected cases will be advised testing. There is no need to create any panic situation at present, as everything is under control,” Sawant said, adding that the guidelines of the Central government will be followed.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said that precautions will be taken with regard to the JN.1 sub variant.

“People need not panic. If anyone in the family has a cold, he/she can get tested as a precautionary measure,” Rane said.

“We are a tourist state and the peak season is on. Hence, we have to do everything responsibly. We will follow the guidelines of the Central government,” he said.

Rane also held a meeting with the heads of the department of Goa Medical College and other officials.

“The focus was on discussing the hospital's preparedness for emergencies and outlining a path forward to ensure the delivery of optimal services. Our commitment is to adhere to the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Health ,” Rane said.

“We have planned regular meetings to keep things in check, emphasising our dedication to enhancing healthcare services for the betterment of Goa's health,” he added.