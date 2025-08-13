No remains found in latest excavation at Dharmasthala

Dharmasthala: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday carried out fresh excavations at Site No. 13 near Dharmasthala, identified by an anonymous complainant as a location where multiple human bodies were allegedly buried. Using two earthmovers, the team dug to a depth of 18 feet and a width of 25 feet, removing over 20 tonnes of soil, but no human skeletal remains were recovered.

Before the digging began, the SIT used drone-mounted Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) to map the subsurface. The GPR readings are yet to be analysed. Excavations began at 11.30 a.m. and continued until dusk, after which the void was refilled.

The complainant had earlier identified 16 sites for investigation. Excavations at the previous locations yielded no conclusive evidence of mass burials, except at Site No. 6, where a partial human jaw and a few bones were found. Belthangady taluk officials confirmed the discovery, but further forensic details have not been released.

Officials did not specify if more sites will be excavated or when further action will be taken. The investigation follows widespread local speculation and calls for clarity over alleged historical incidents in the area.