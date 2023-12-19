No 'Sunburn’ on Dec 31, says Goa Tourism Minister

Panaji : Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Tuesday reiterated that ‘Sunburn Music Festival’ will take place from December 28 to 30 in North Goa and not on the last day of the year.

“We have issued a provisional NOC to Sunburn for December 28 to 30 and have constituted a committee to see if the guidelines laid by the High Court are being adhered,” Khaunte said.

He said that nobody should send the wrong message to the public about the dates of Sunburn.

“We will issue notice to newspapers who have published that it will also happen on December 31. We have clearly mentioned on a provisional NOC that Sunburn will take place from December 28 to 30. Those who send the wrong message will have to reply,” he said.

Considering the opposition by locals, last week Goa Tourism Department had refused to grant permission to 'Sunburn Music Festival' on December 31.

The Empowered Committee of the Goa Tourism Department, headed by Khaunte has also refused to grant permission for the music to be played beyond 10 p.m.

“We have given provisional approval to organise Sunburn from December 28 to 30. They should stop taking us for granted. They should not expect that we will dance to their tunes,” Khaunte said, adding Sunburn will be held only for three days.

Khaunte said that organisers had sought permission from 4 p.m. till midnight, but the committee has granted the time from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. He said that the issues have been also discussed with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.



Sawant had earlier said that if people don’t want the 'Sunburn Music Festival' to be held on December 31, then it will not take place.



He said that BJP MLA from Siolim constituency, Delilah Lobo, had urged him not to allow the 'Sunburn Festival' on December 31. “If people don’t want it, then how it can happen,” Sawant had told reporters here.



Lobo had urged Sawant not to allow 'Sunburn Music Festival' on December 31, stating that it will affect business of local restaurants and traffic jams will deter people from attending the midnight mass.

