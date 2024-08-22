Live
Northern Railways GM opens physiotherapy centre
New Delhi: General Manager/ NR, Shobhan Chaudhuri inaugurated Northern Railways Central Hospital second satellite Physiotherapy Centre at Noida Health Unit in the presence of Additional General Manager /NR A.K.Singhal, PCMD/NR Dr K.Sridhar, PCMD/NRCH Dr Rushama Tandon and DRM/Delhi Sukhvinder Singh.
The comprehensive service of Physiotherapy Center at Health Unit, Noida is of immense importance for effective treatment for multiple disorders, diseases, and injuries. This niche treatment aids in the restoration of mobility, movement, and function of the affected body parts. The centre is equipped with nine state of the art machines to enhance patient care and will be presently managed by a Physiotherapist from NRCH.
A large number of retired officers and serving employees were also present on the occasion.