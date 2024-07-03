'Not a crutch, it's a sword': TDP

New Delhi: TDP's Byreddy Shabri on Tuesday blasted TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee for his comments that the Narendra Modi government was walking with two crutches and one crutch was the TDP.

"Please remember, the crutch you are talking about is not a crutch but a sword," Shabri said in her maiden speech in the Lok Sabha. Shabri also attacked Banerjee for "misleading" the House by saying that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was arrested by the ED. She said Naidu was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh CID.

