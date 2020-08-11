Not demanded any post, raised issues regarding respect of party workers: Sachin Pilot

NEW DELHI: I have not demanded any post, said former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday, a day after his interaction with top Congress leadership. He added that he only raised issues related to governance, functioning, and respect of party workers.

"I am sad the way sedition notice was given and was withdrawn 25 days later. We went to court. Several cases were registered. These actions could have been avoided. I raised my issues. There should not be vendetta politics. I have not placed any demand for any post. I am ready to fulfill responsibilities given by the party," Pilot told reporters.

"We never said anything against our party leadership, party, its ideology, and government. We raised our points on functioning and governance and I think we have full right to raise these issues," he said.

"We have cleared our stand that we will remain in Congress. My politics is based on truth and principles. Even today I have no greed for any post. Posts come and go," he added.





Pilot along with MLAs supporting him attended a meeting with a three-member committee comprising Congress general secretaries, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal and senior party leader Ahmed Patel to address the issues raised by him and other Rajasthan legislators from his camp.

The development comes as the Rajasthan assembly session is scheduled to begin from August 14.

Pilot was removed from the posts of Rajasthan Congress chief and deputy chief minister after differences reportedly emerged within the state unit.

Speaking about the meeting, Pilot said that AICC has decided to constitute a 3-member committee and assured him a roadmap is being prepared to address the issues in a time-bound manner.

"I and my colleagues raised some issues. In a democratic party, we raised issues that were important for our government and organisation. There is no place for malice or personal enmity in politics. I have always tried for political dialogue. It is not about one person. It is about principles and issues," he said.

"I have raised issues regarding our respect and space. For 6.5 years, I am fortunate that as Rajasthan Congress chief, we raised public issues and got the majority in 2018 from just 21 seats in 2013. As state unit president, it was my responsibility that workers should be given importance after the government was formed," he added.

"It was not my personal work but of the party. In 1.5 years, we could not work at that pace. Many people were feeling that they are not fulfilling promises made to the people. If we are not fulfilling those promises and we are not getting respect and freedom to operate. Then there is a forum to raise those issues. We met Rahul and Priyanka and raised those issues," he added.

Commenting on chief minister Ashok Gehlot's remarks against him, Pilot said that there should be a 'Lakshman Rekha'.

"I imbibed certain values from my family, no matter how much I oppose anyone, I have never used such language. Ashok Gehlot ji is elder to me and I respect him personally but I have the right to raise work-related concerns. If I respond then it would not be good," he said.

"There should a 'Lakshman Rekha' in public discourse and I have never crossed that line in 20 years. I don't want to comment on that. Whatever allegations were levelled, the truth has come out," he added.

Pilot was referring to chief minister Ashok Gehlot calling him 'nikamma, nakara' (worthless person), albeit without naming him, who did nothing as the state chief of the party. Gehlot had even accused Pilot of trying to topple his government.



After Pilot and 18 MLAs loyal to him did not attend meetings of the Congress legislature party, the party had issued disqualification notices against them which were challenged by them in court.

The rebel MLAs had said that they were in the Congress and fighting for their issues against the chief minister.