NSA Ajit Doval to visit Moscow this week for peace talks

New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is set to travel to Moscow this week for discussions aimed at resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, sources said.

This development follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits to both Russia and Ukraine in recent months, during which he met with President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. After his trip to Ukraine and his meeting with President Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Modi spoke with President Putin over the phone on August 27.

During the call, Modi informed Putin about his recent visit to Kyiv and reiterated India's commitment to facilitating a peaceful settlement through political and diplomatic means.

According to sources, it was during this conversation that the leaders agreed that NSA Doval would visit Moscow for peace talks.

While details of Doval's visit are not yet available, the Russian Embassy stated, "Vladimir Putin shared his principled assessment of the destructive policies of the Kiev authorities and their Western patrons and went on to highlight Russia's approaches to resolving this conflict."

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) confirmed that Modi and Putin exchanged views on the conflict. “The PM shared insights from his recent visit to Ukraine. He underlined the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as well as sincere and practical engagement between all stakeholders to achieve an abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict,” the PMO said. Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to a peaceful solution through a message on X, emphasising an “early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict.” Last month, during his visit to Ukraine, Modi met President Zelensky and discussed the conflict. Modi highlighted, “India was never neutral, we have always been on the side of peace.”

President Putin has acknowledged India’s efforts, mentioning it among the three nations Russia is in contact with regarding the conflict. “We respect our friends and partners, who, I believe, sincerely seek to resolve all issues surrounding this conflict, primarily China, Brazil, and India. I constantly keep in touch with our colleagues on this issue,” Putin said.