NSA detainee Amritpal involved in drug smuggling, alleges Akali Dal leader

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday released a video of National Security Act (NSA) detainee Amritpal Singh’s brother taking drugs and asserted that Amritpal only put up an anti-drug façade but was actually involved in drug smuggling, besides being closely associated with gangsters.

In the video, Amritpal’s brother Harpreet can be seen rolling a joint in a car.

The SAD leader also simultaneously showed another video of Amritpal’s father Tarsem Singh claiming drugs had been planted on his son Harpreet.

“This video makes it clear that Harpreet is a habitual drug offender and that his father Tarsem was lying to protect him despite being a baptised Sikh,” he said.

He also released a separate video in which Tarsem Singh is heard disparaging his sons Amritpal and Harpreet.

Hitting out at Tarsem Singh, the Akali leader also asserted that it was clear now that the earlier audio released by him in which Amritpal had claimed to be part of a Rs 22 crore dacoity committed by notorious gangster Jaipal Bhullar, was also based on facts.

“Whatever I have said has been substantiated by Sukhpreet Hairnau, whose brother Gurpreet Harinau was murdered at Amritpal’s behest. Police investigation has also revealed that two drug addicts -- Anmolpreet and Navjot Neeta, who murdered Gurpreet, were linked with gangsters Arsh Dalla and Lawrence Bishnoi. This means Amritpal is also in league with gangsters.”

Majithia said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was not acting against Amritpal in the Gurpreet Harinau murder case or even the UAPA case involving planning of political assassinations.

“In fact, the AAP government has helped Amritpal by extending his NSA detention. Similarly, no attempt is being made to probe the Rs 22 crore dacoity committed by Jaipal Bhullar in which Amritpal has claimed he had a hand.”

The SAD leader said the gold looted by Jaipal was yet to be recovered but still Amritpal, who had claimed he knew where it was stored, was not being questioned.

He said Amritpal was also not being questioned about his link with gangsters.

Majithia also made another revelation to the media by releasing a video which showed Mandi Board chief engineer Jatinder Singh Bhangu leading Amritpal out of the gurdwara in Moga where he surrendered to the police.

“While this proves Bhangu’s hand in sheltering Amritpal when he went underground after the Ajnala incident, the Punjab Police is yet to take any action in the case. Instead of taking any action, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann shared the stage with Bhangu at an official event recently,” he added.