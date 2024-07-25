Live
- Odisha Budget focuses on farmers, women empowerment
- Hari's artwork work appeared on PM Modi's X account
- RBI issues circular on tighter liquidity norms for banks
- Farmers Protest on Second day Over the Neglected Compensation in Bharath Mala Road
- A Surveyor Caught in ACB NET in Makhtal
- Sri Lankan president underscores need to promote Ceylon tea brand
- Asal By Abu Sandeep &Mard By Abu Sandeep Rani Aur Raj Kumar
- Share of food processing industries in agri exports jumps to 23.4 per cent
- Jordan's king dissolves House of Representatives ahead of elections
- Himachal Cabinet recommends Assembly session from Aug 27
Just In
Odisha Budget focuses on farmers, women empowerment
The BJP government in Odisha presented its maiden budget on Thursday with a total estimate of Rs 2.65 lakh crore for the 2024-25 fiscal, laying emphasis on agriculture and women empowerment.
Bhubaneswar: The BJP government in Odisha presented its maiden budget on Thursday with a total estimate of Rs 2.65 lakh crore for the 2024-25 fiscal, laying emphasis on agriculture and women empowerment.
The size of the budget for the current financial year was around 15 per cent more than the budgetary estimate of Rs 2.30 lakh crore for the 2023-24 fiscal, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said in the Assembly. Majhi, who also holds the Finance portfolio, proposed an outlay of Rs 33,919 crore for agriculture.
To ensure the speedy empowerment of women, Majhi allocated Rs 10,000 crore for the 'Subhadra' scheme, a financial assistance programme for women.
Reacting to the budget, BJD president Naveen Patnaik criticised the BJP government at the Centre and in Odisha, contending that his State faced a “double disappointment” in both the Union Budget and the Odisha Budget.