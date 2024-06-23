Odisha CM Majhi visits home town first time after assuming office, holds roadshow

Bhubaneswar: Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday visited his home town Keonjhar for the first time after assuming the office of Chief Minister of Odisha.

CM Majhi held a roadshow from the Ghatagaon high school ground to the Maa Tarini Temple, one of the prominent religious places of Odisha and was cheered by a huge crowd.

He greeted the people with folded hands and listened to their grievances.

The chief minister along with his wife, later offered prayers at the Maa Tarini Temple.

Speaking to media persons, CM Majhi said that his government would take all measures for the promotion of Maa Tarini Temple at the national level.

Majhi asserted that he would try to draw the attention of the Union government towards the shrine for national recognition.

“Various renovation works for Rs 50 crore are happening at the shrine. However, I felt after my visit that the amount allocated for the purpose is not adequate so I announced the allocation of an additional Rs 50 crore. The beautification and development of the shrine will be done at a cost of Rs 100 crore. The project will be completed soon,” said CM Majhi.

CM Majhi is scheduled to attend several other programmes in Keonjhar and also hold another roadshow at his native village Raikala during the two-day tour to his home town.

Majhi represented the Keonjhar Assembly constituency thrice during 2000-2004, 2004-2009 and 2019-2024. He won the seat in the 2024 General Elections.