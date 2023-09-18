Live
- SC asks Jharkhand CM Soren to approach HC against ED summons
- Purandeswari slams AP govt. demands inquiry into alleged irregularities in liquor issues
- PM Modi recalls momentous occasions on last day of LS proceedings in old Parliament House
- Apple to roll out iOS 17 today: Time, Compatible iPhones, and Features
- J&K L-G visits slain police officer’s family to offer condolences
- India Meteorological Department issues Red Alert till Sep 20 as Gujarat braces for torrential rainfall
- Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 - Gearing up for the Most Awaited Festival
- ATS team arrests Bhilwara man for posting anti-national content on social media
- Delhi HC upholds cancellation of UPSC aspirant's candidature for uploading wrong photo
- Flat selling case: ED tracks audit report of accused company with Nusrat Jahan’s signature as director
Odisha govt abolishes 35 toll gates
Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has abolished 35 toll gates put on different roads of Rural Development (RD) and Works departments across the State, an...
Of the 35 toll gates, 34 were set up on Works department roads while another was operating on RD department road.
Of the 35 toll gates, 34 were set up on Works department roads while another was operating on RD department road.
''With a view to provide hassle-free movement of vehicles and avoid traffic congestion on roads across the State, the government has been pleased to abolish all 35 toll gates on Works and RD department roads operated by Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation (OB&CC),'' the Works department said in a notification issued on Saturday.
The State Cabinet had decided to abolish the OB&CC-operated toll gates in its last meeting held on September 15.
