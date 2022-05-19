Odisha Govt extends 'Mission Shakti' scheme for five years

Odisha state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved a proposal to extend 'Mission Shakti' scheme for another five years from FY 2022-23 to FY 2026-27. The cabinet has also approved an allocation of Rs 4973.39 crore for the implementation of the scheme.

"The extension of the scheme has come with an objective to create a conducive environment for the expansion of self-help movement in rural & urban areas, Strengthening of SHGs and federations across the state, Strengthening livelihood initiatives for women deepening Financial inclusion making sure more SHGs get loans," according to an official statement released by the state government. At present, about 70 lakh women are engaged in more than 6.02 lakh Self Help Groups in the state.

The government has set some targets for the next five years under the 'Mission Shakti' scheme which includes Rs 50,000 crore bank credit to SHGs over five years, the Interest subvention of more than Rs 1,200 crore to SHGs during this period. Under the scheme, more than 500 Mission Shakti Bazaars and outlets will be set up across the state. It seeks to give a major push to e-commerce of SHG products.

Around 35 to 40 lakh SHG members to be trained under livelihood initiatives and capacity building programmes, government business of more than Rs 6,600 crore to be provided to Mission Shakti SHGs and their federation in convergence with different government departments, the government said in the statement. "Dedicated to the accelerated growth in socio-economic empowerment of the women-led self-help groups, this decision will further strengthen the Silent Revolution of Mission Shakti across rural and urban areas of the state," said the State government

The 'Mission Shakti' scheme was introduced in 2001 as an initiative to form Self Help Groups. It has grown organically and developed into one of the most successful women's empowerment programmes. Last year, the Government of Odisha set up a dedicated Department of Mission Shakti to bring synergy across all the SHG-centric government initiatives, deepening the engagement of lakhs of women at the grassroots levels and ensuring last-mile delivery of sustainable livelihood opportunities to the women SHGs.

A pioneering initiative in Odisha has also been to enable Government departments to source goods and services worth Rs 5,000 crore from SHGs in the next five years.