Odisha govt to order RDC probe into liquor deaths

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government would soon order an administrative probe by the Revenue Divisional Commissioner into the hooch tragedy in Ganjam district, Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said in the Assembly on Thursday.

Two persons died, while 13 others are undergoing treatment in a hospital after consuming spurious alcohol. The incident happened on Monday.

“The Chief Minister will soon issue an order for a Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) probe into the liquor deaths in Ganjam district,” Harichandan said. He said the RDC would submit the report to the government within two months.

Harichandan said the State has adopted zero-tolerance policy against illicit liquor and directed the officials to keep a strict vigil and conduct raids on illegal liquor manufacturing units and shops across the State.

The State government has suspended Berhampur Excise Inspector Ramesh Chandra Mohanty and Sub-Inspector Prasanna Kumar Dhali, he said. The Excise Minister also ordered the transfer of Berhampur Excise Superintendent Pradeep Panigrahi from his present place of posting.

The minister said he also sought a detailed report on the incident from the department and instructed Principal Secretary Sushil Kumar Lohani and Excise Commissioner Narasingha Bhola to beef up enforcement against illicit liquor trade across the State. “All illegal country liquor joints will be demolished soon,” he said.

Nearly 20 persons from Moundpur, Jenasahi and Karabalua villages of Chikiti block fell ill after consuming country liquor from a local unlicensed shop on Monday evening. They were initially admitted to Chikiti Community Health Centre (CHC) and 15 among them were later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital as their condition deteriorated.

Two persons, Jura Behera (60) and Lokanath Behera (36), both from Jenasahi village, have died. Thirteen other persons are undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical.

The State Excise department, with the help of Forest department officials and police, have arrested eight persons, including a woman, and manufacturer, Surendra Mallick, of the Khemundi area. The locals alleged that the liquor was illicitly brewed in a forest near Bhalughai and sold in the nearby areas. Bootleggers mix pesticides and even battery powder with the spurious liquor, they alleged.

The minister said the Excise department launched a seven-day drive starting Tuesday to check the sale of illicit liquor across the State. A total of 203 cases were registered and 117 people were arrested from different districts between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning for allegedly manufacturing and selling country liquor without licences.