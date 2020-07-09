Odisha records worst single-day spike of 577 coronavirus cases

Coronavirus in Odisha: Odisha has reported 577 new COVID-19 positive cases, which is the highest single-day spike, taking the total tally to 11,201 in the state, informed the health department on Thursday.

The state also reported four more deaths related to COVID-19 pushing the death count to 52.

Three deaths were reported from Ganjam district and one from Bhadrak district. They died while undergoing treatment at hospitals.

The three from Ganjam district include a 65-year-old woman suffering from diabetes and hypertension, a male of 58 years with Tubercular Meningitis and a 63-year-old man also suffering from diabetes.

Besides, a 58-year-old male of Bhadrak district, who was also suffering from diabetes and chronic kidney disease, died due to the infection, said the health department.

Out of the total 577 new positive cases, 416 were reported from the quarantine centres while 161 are local contacts. Ganjam district reported the highest with 260 cases.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 4,128 while 7,006 patients have recovered in the state so far.