Odisha to be India’s growth engine: Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Asserting that Odisha will be the growth engine in the country’s development journey over the next 25 years, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said that the State aspires to become a USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2047. Majhi said this while speaking at the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

“I assure you Sir (PM), Odisha will be the growth engine in the country’s development journey over the next 25 years,” Majhi was quoted as saying. Noting that India’s economy is the fastest-growing among all major global economies with a growth rate of 6.5 per cent in 2024-25, Majhi said: “During the same period with the double engine push, the State has grown at 7.2 per cent. I am deeply grateful to the Prime Minister for visiting Odisha five times in the last 11 months which shows his commitment to the development of Odisha.”

While thanking the Centre for sanctioning new railway projects worth Rs 73,000 crore and National Highways projects worth Rs 4,600 crore, another Rs 17,500 crore projects in the pipeline to be sanctioned, Majhi said that the State, in close coordination with the Centre, is actively implementing PM USHA, PM SHRI, Mamata- PMMVY, NEP 2020 and PM JAY.

As his government will complete one year in office next month in June, Majhi said his government has laid the foundation for ‘Samruddha’ (developed) Odisha, 2036 – a vision for a prosperous and empowered Odisha as per the mantra of Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

He said the year 2036 will mark 100 years of Odisha’s formation and 2047, the centenary of India’s independence. “Our Vision 2036 and 2047 documents - are our ambitious resolve to build a prosperous, developed and proud Odisha – a ‘Viksit Odisha’ that shines brightly within a ‘Viksit Bharat’. The people of Odisha aspire to see Odisha’s economy touch USD 500 billion by 2036 and soar to USD 1.5 trillion by 2047,” he said.

Revealing that Odisha’s Vision document will be launched on June 12, the day his government completes one year in Odisha, Majhi said thedocument is a comprehensive, actionable and inclusive report with suggestions received from over 3,20,000 people of the State through an online portal and analysed using AI.

Majhi said as per Odisha’s vision, his government has started working to bring all our cultivable areas under irrigation to raise agricultural productivity and farmer’s income and focus on rapid urbanisation as an engine of growth. “We look forward to building world-class roads, railways and air connectivity with the support from the Centre. We seek to leverage the State’s long coastline with port-based special economic zones, as a part of global value chain, to drive economic growth and create employment opportunities,” he said.