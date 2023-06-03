Odisha Train Accident: No one would be spared says PM Modi

Balasore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said strong action would be taken against anyone found guilty in the train crash. Speaking to reporters Modi said he was unable to find words to express his pain. "The government has taken the incident very seriously. No one would be spared and strong action would be taken against those found guilty in this mishap," he said. "Instructions have been given to ensure proper and speedy investigation of the tragedy," he added.

Noting that this train accident will be a lesson for the country, he said the government will further stress on the safety of the passengers. He lauded the efforts of the Odisha government in the rescue and relief operations, and commended the locals who turned up in large numbers for blood donation, and to help those injured.