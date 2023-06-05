Live
Odisha train mishap: CBI to probe from sabotage angle of signaling system
Highlights
CBI has swung into action to probe into the horrific triple train action that took place on Friday at Balasore.
Odisha: CBI has swung into action to probe into the horrific triple train action that took place on Friday at Balasore.
The CBI has asked the police to hand over the FIR. CBI is likely to first focus on the causes mentioned in the FIR and may take up probe from the sabotage angle of the signalling system, it is learnt.
