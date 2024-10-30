Om Birla inaugurates KIIT School of Public Policy

Bhubaneswar: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday inaugurated the KIIT School of Public Policy, commending India’s democratic strength and transparent policies and advocating citizen-centric policies that involve all stakeholders, ensure equal rights and are answerable to the people.

Speaking to an audience of academicians, policymakers, judges and students, Birla emphasised the importance of public policy in shaping the future of the country. “India is the world’s largest democracy, and its diversity is its strength. A well-drafted public policy is the foundation of a strong nation,” he said, adding that the world is now looking to India for its peace-promoting policies, based on the principle of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “the world is one family.”

The Speaker lauded KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta for his vision and efforts in empowering the tribals and the marginalised.

Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy highlighted the critical role the new school will play in shaping future leaders and creating policies for a prosperous Odisha. “For ‘Viksit Odisha’ (developed Odisha), good policy and strong leadership are essential. This school is the need of the hour,” she said.

The school will offer One-Year Master Programme from the ensuing academic session. The knowledge partners are Indian Council of World Affairs and United Nations System Staff College.

Deputy Chief Minister K V Singhdeo commended Samanta’s contributions to education. “Public policy is for the people, not individual goals. Odisha is fortunate that Achyuta Samanta is working for the cause of education,” he said. Odisha’s Law, Works and Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan called the new public policy school “another feather in KIIT’s crown.”

Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha member Aparajita Sarangi said, “One life is not enough to achieve what Achyuta Samanta has achieved. He has demonstrated that every moment in life is important.”

Samanta expressed his gratitude for the recognition of his institutions, noting that the visit by the Speaker marked the second time Om Birla has honoured KIIT and KISS during his tenure.