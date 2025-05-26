Online gambling destroying moral fabric, judiciary must intervene: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Senior religious leader and chief cleric of Kashmir, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, said on Monday that online gambling is fast destroying the moral fabric of society and urged the judiciary to intervene and ban this menace.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq wrote on X, “A new menace has overtaken us and we are witnessing its growing grip on society, online gambling. As destructive as substance abuse which we are already battling, it’s luring thousands into addiction as ‘entertainment,’ destroying them and their families and corroding our moral fabric."

He said that the situation demanded immediate attention. "The government must act on it, it’s their duty. Development is not merely the economic upliftment of people or building infrastructure for them while they are morally and spiritually lowered and lost. That defies its purpose. So comprehensive plan and actions need to be put in place to ensure that these serious concern are addressed on urgent basis."

The Mirwaiz called upon the people and the religious leaders to take up the fight against drugs. “At the community and social level people also have to be proactive dealing with this. All cannot be left to the Government. Religious scholars have a key role to play in creating moral awareness about these issues in the light of religious teachings and values and disseminate the message among people through all mediums available."

“Addressing the youth during a Nikah Khutba, where I spoke about the need to build our lives on the foundation of Islamic character, self-control, and social responsibility, in the background of these issues. I also appeal to the judiciary to take serious note of this issue and immediately impose a ban on this menace before more damage is done,” he said while sharing a video clip of his address.

It needs to be mentioned that scores of local youth have taken to online gambling, looking for a shortcut to riches and in the process destroyed their families.

Recently, a youth in north Kashmir landed himself in huge indebtedness because of his addiction to online gambling, forcing his parents to sell their house and land to meet the indebtedness of their son.