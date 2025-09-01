Online gaming law: Union IT minister meets gaming industry representatives

Union Information Technology (IT) minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and senior officials met with representatives from the online gaming industry on Monday to discuss the implications of the newly enacted online gaming law.

Discussions centred on the government's efforts to promote skill-based e-sports and online social games, which were not included in the ban on online real-money gaming (RMG) platforms, according to multiple media reports.

The officials emphasised the need for an orderly transition for companies affected by the law and the necessary measures to protect users' funds during this change.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 which was made law by the end of August, banned online money games, where players stake money with the expectation of financial returns, regardless of whether they are skill-based or chance-based.

Industry representatives have informed the government that they are taking steps to ensure compliance with the Act. These include winding down real-money gaming operations and working with payment intermediaries to prevent violations.

Gaming companies such as Dream Sports, Gameskraft, Mobile Premier League (MPL) and Zupee had earlier announced that they suspended games involving real money on the platforms after the government passed the online gaming bill.

The Act imposes 3 years of imprisonment and Rs 1 crore in fines for those found offering, helping, abetting, inciting, or indulging in RMG. Further, the bill proposes two years in prison or a Rs 50 lakh fine for advertising, promoting, or sponsoring such games. Further, it recommends a regulator for e-sports, educational platforms, and social games.

Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw termed online money games a 'public health risk' while presenting the bill in Rajya Sabha. Nearly 45 crore Indians were losing around Rs 20,000 crore every year to real-money online games, according to government estimates.