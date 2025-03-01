Only makes proactive statements, spreads rumours: BJP slams Owaisi over remarks on CM Yogi

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh BJP has hit back at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his remarks on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, urging him to refrain from making "provocative statements" driven by "narrow-mindedness."

The party asserted that CM Yogi is not against any language but is focused solely on the welfare of the people of Uttar Pradesh.

The controversy erupted after Owaisi criticised Yogi Adityanath, stating, "Yogi Adityanath said that studying Urdu does not make one a scientist, it makes one a fanatic. But none of Yogi's ancestors fought for independence. Yogi did not study Urdu, then why did he not become a scientist? This is for RSS that even Aryans should come from outside. If someone is from here, then they are tribals and Dravidians only."

Reacting to Owaisi's remarks, BJP Rajya Sabha member Dinesh Tripathi told IANS, "Owaisi is insignificant in front of CM Yogi. He only makes provocative statements and spreads rumours."

"CM Yogi never spoke against the Urdu language. He merely stated a general principle applicable to all languages and religions. Urdu is a beautiful language, created in India by blending words from Hindi and other languages," he said.

"However, when people use it to associate themselves with foreign rule or claim Mughal heritage as their own, it becomes problematic. Owaisi promotes such separatist ideas, but the Muslim community itself has rejected him," he added.

Tripathi further emphasised that the BJP is a cadre-based party that prioritises the welfare of the people and works towards fulfilling its resolutions.

BJP state spokesperson Ravesh Tripathi also slammed Owaisi, stating, "CM Yogi is not against any language. He never opposed Urdu, but forcing people to study only one language must be questioned."

"Shouldn't students have the freedom to learn multiple languages? Why should they be restricted to Urdu alone? Whether it is physics, chemistry, mathematics, English, Sanskrit, or any other subject, students should have access to all forms of knowledge," he said.

Slamming Owaisi's stance, Tripathi added, "He wants certain people to remain trapped in linguistic barriers, preventing them from progressing or competing in modern education. His aim is to keep them limited to one ideology, which is why he pushes for a single language."

"There is no opposition to any language, nor will there be. Language is a tool for acquiring knowledge. Prime Minister Modi has emphasised moving forward with a computer in one hand and the Quran in the other. But Owaisi wants people to remain stuck in narrow-minded thinking," he said.