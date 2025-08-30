Operation Kaalnemi: Dhami Targets Religious Conversions, Scraps Madrasa Board in Hindutva Push

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given a sharp edge to the Hindutva revival campaign by launching Operation Kaalnemi, tightening the anti-conversion law, and abolishing the Madrasa Board. The core agenda of the RSS that Dhami is working on is being seen as a model of governance for BJP-ruled states.

Operation Kaalnemi

On the directives of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand Police is running Operation Kaalnemi. Under this campaign, more than 4,000 suspicious persons have been verified so far, out of which over 300 people, including one Bangladeshi national, have been arrested. The success of the operation can be measured from the fact that in the pilgrimage city of Haridwar alone, 162 arrests have taken place. In Dehradun, a Bangladeshi citizen was caught disguising himself in religious attire to hide his identity. Operation Kaalnemi is being seen as a strong action against those misusing religious identity and playing with the faith and traditions of Sanatan Dharma, and it has received wide public support.

Crackdown on illegal religious conversions

The Dhami government has also got the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2025 passed in the assembly to curb activities related to religious conversion. Under the amended law, if anyone converts a person’s religion through money, gifts, employment, or by luring them into marriage, it will be considered a criminal offense. If a person hides his religion with the intention of marriage, he may face 3 to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹3 lakh. For converting women, children, SC/STs, disabled persons, or mass conversions, a maximum punishment of 14 years of jail has been provided. Similarly, for taking foreign funds for conversion, punishment of 7 to 14 years in jail and a minimum fine of ₹10 lakh has been fixed. In cases of conversion by threatening life, the punishment may extend from 20 years to life imprisonment. If anyone acquires property through religious conversion, the District Magistrate will have the right to confiscate it.

Minority Educational Institutions Bill Passed

In another major step, the Dhami government has ended the monopoly of the Muslim community over the minority educational institution status. For this, the Uttarakhand Minority Educational Institutions Bill, 2025 has been passed in the Gairsain session. Now, educational institutions belonging to Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Buddhists, and Parsis, along with Muslims, will also be eligible to get minority status. This will be the first law in the country to end the monopoly of the Muslim community over minority educational institutions. Alongside, the Cabinet has also decided to abolish the Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board Act, 2016 and the Uttarakhand Non-Governmental Arabic and Persian Madrasa Recognition Rules, 2019 with effect from July 1, 2026. In place of this, the Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority will be set up, which will grant recognition to minority educational institutions.