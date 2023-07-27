  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Oppn MPs are dressed in black to protest BJP govt's failures in Manipur: Raghav Chadha

Oppn MPs are dressed in black to protest BJP govts failures in Manipur: Raghav Chadha
x
Highlights

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday once again hit out at the BJP over its "failure" in curbing the Manipur violence .

New Delhi: AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday once again hit out at the BJP over its "failure" in curbing the Manipur violence .

He said that the state, which is an integral part of India, is facing a turmoil, while the Modi government is consistently failing to fulfill its constitutional obligations to restore peace.

On Thursday, the MPs belonging to the INDIA alliance made a powerful statement by wearing black clothes in Parliament to condemn the atrocities and brutality faced by the people of Manipur.

Chadha emphasised that the gesture was a symbolic protest to show solidarity with the people of Manipur during this distressing time.

He further added that the aim is to convey to the government that silence on the suffering of Manipur's people is unacceptable, and they must take decisive action.

Chadha said that it was the central government's responsibility to intervene and protect Manipur as mandated by the Indian constitution, specifically referring to articles 355 and 356.

He called for the immediate dissolution of the state government and the removal of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad