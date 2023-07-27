Live
- CM releases Rs.45.53 cr for Videshi Vidya Deevena to benefit 357 students
- 'Peka Medalu' teaser released by Mass Ka Dass Vishwak Sen
- PL Stock Report - UTI Asset Management Company (UTIAM IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Positive surprise on equity yields - BUY
- Murmu lays foundation of 'Divine Light House' of PBKIVV
- ISRO successfully conducts tests on propulsion system for Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission
- Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after passage of two bills amid protests over Manipur issue
- Sensex falls 440 points, Nifty tests 19,650
- MPs from opposition bloc INDIA to visit Manipur on July 29, 30
- Following are foreign exchange rates on July-27-2023
- Bharat Biotech picks up 20 per cent stake in Eastman Exports Global Clothing
Just In
CM releases Rs.45.53 cr for Videshi Vidya Deevena to benefit 357 students
'Peka Medalu' teaser released by Mass Ka Dass Vishwak Sen
PL Stock Report - UTI Asset Management Company (UTIAM IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Positive surprise on equity yields - BUY
Murmu lays foundation of 'Divine Light House' of PBKIVV
ISRO successfully conducts tests on propulsion system for Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after passage of two bills amid protests over Manipur issue
Oppn MPs are dressed in black to protest BJP govt's failures in Manipur: Raghav Chadha
AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday once again hit out at the BJP over its "failure" in curbing the Manipur violence .
New Delhi: AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday once again hit out at the BJP over its "failure" in curbing the Manipur violence .
He said that the state, which is an integral part of India, is facing a turmoil, while the Modi government is consistently failing to fulfill its constitutional obligations to restore peace.
On Thursday, the MPs belonging to the INDIA alliance made a powerful statement by wearing black clothes in Parliament to condemn the atrocities and brutality faced by the people of Manipur.
Chadha emphasised that the gesture was a symbolic protest to show solidarity with the people of Manipur during this distressing time.
He further added that the aim is to convey to the government that silence on the suffering of Manipur's people is unacceptable, and they must take decisive action.
Chadha said that it was the central government's responsibility to intervene and protect Manipur as mandated by the Indian constitution, specifically referring to articles 355 and 356.
He called for the immediate dissolution of the state government and the removal of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.