Opposition should show unity for India: Rajasthan BJP chief

Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore said on Monday that the Indian Army has made a huge attack on the terrorists, and the opposition should show unity for the country in these testing times.

“Along with the terrorists, the training centres of terrorism, and the protectors of the terrorists have also been destroyed. The top leadership of the country has taught a lesson to the terrorists due to Operation Sindoor against those who wipe the vermilion of our sisters. In such a situation, the opposition should show unity for the nation,” said Madan Rathore while talking to journalists during his stay in Pali.

He said that when there is tension between two countries, the entire nation should come together and support the government, but the opposition is finding faults even at such a time.

“This is not right for any country. Those who question the nation's policies have also taken an oath of secrecy, and our top leadership has also taken an oath of secrecy. In such a situation, the opposition should not ask questions,” he said.

Rathore said that after the success of Operation Sindoor, Tiranga Yatra is being taken out to further strengthen the spirit of patriotism in the country.

“Tiranga Yatra is being taken out across the country along with village-chaupal, mandal, district, division and state. Tiranga Yatra is not a journey of any particular party but of the entire countrymen, the common man. This yatra is getting huge support at all places in the state. The common man is participating enthusiastically,” he claimed.

Earlier, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot questioned the Central government over its silence on US President Donald Trump’s claims of mediation between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.