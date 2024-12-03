  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Opposition Walks Out Of Lok Sabha Amid Adani Case Allegations And Sambhal Violence

Opposition Walks Out Of Lok Sabha Amid Adani Case Allegations And Sambhal Violence
x
Highlights

The Opposition staged a walkout from Lok Sabha during the winter session over Gautam Adani's alleged bribery case and Sambhal violence, protesting the Modi government's policies outside Parliament.

The Opposition staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha on Tuesday as debates over Gautam Adani’s alleged involvement in a US bribery case and the Sambhal violence disrupted proceedings during the winter session. This incident followed a brief truce between the government and the Opposition, which had aimed to ensure smooth functioning of both Houses.

Following the walkout, Opposition members protested inside Parliament premises, holding placards with slogans like "Modi-Adani are one" and "India demands accountability on Adani."

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor explained the protest, saying, “We are opposing the Modi government's policies. Since we are not allowed to raise these issues inside the House, we are staging this protest outside.”

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury added, “We are here to voice our concerns and will continue to do so in the House if permitted. Allegations against one person have tarnished India’s reputation globally, yet the government remains silent. This issue demands a discussion.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick