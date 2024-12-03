Opposition Walks Out Of Lok Sabha Amid Adani Case Allegations And Sambhal Violence

The Opposition staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha on Tuesday as debates over Gautam Adani’s alleged involvement in a US bribery case and the Sambhal violence disrupted proceedings during the winter session. This incident followed a brief truce between the government and the Opposition, which had aimed to ensure smooth functioning of both Houses.

Following the walkout, Opposition members protested inside Parliament premises, holding placards with slogans like "Modi-Adani are one" and "India demands accountability on Adani."

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor explained the protest, saying, “We are opposing the Modi government's policies. Since we are not allowed to raise these issues inside the House, we are staging this protest outside.”

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury added, “We are here to voice our concerns and will continue to do so in the House if permitted. Allegations against one person have tarnished India’s reputation globally, yet the government remains silent. This issue demands a discussion.”