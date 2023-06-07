Over 1,000 lives saved by Odisha people: Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday claimed that people of the State have saved over 1,000 lives in the Balasore train crash as they swung into action immediately after the accident.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a function where 1,205 medical officers joined the State government. After observing one-minute silence in memory of those who lost their lives in the tragedy, Naveen said the efforts of locals have manifested the compassion and humanity of the people of Odisha.

“Doctors, medical students, general public and all had one thing in mind – Let’s save life as many as we can. And we have saved more than a thousand lives. People providing support to rescue operations and the long queues for blood donation are sights rare but invaluable. I am proud of my people. I am proud of Odisha,” the Chief Minister said.

Recalling the train accident, the Chief Minister said everyone is aware of the tragedy in Balasore that shook the nation, even the world. “It’s a time of immense grief and sorrow. But, this accident has proved the strength of Odisha, its ability to rise to the expectation during the time of crisis,” he said.

Naveen said the State administration came into action mode the very moment the news of the accident surfaced. “Ministers, top officers, supporting staff…..all were at the site of accident and health centres, making arrangements and monitoring the rescue operation and treatment of injured,” he said.