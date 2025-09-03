Over Rs 1 crore seized in I-T raids against medical equipment trader in MP

Bhopal: The Income Tax Department sleuths have seized over Rs 1 crore during raids at multiple offices and establishments of Science House Medical Private Limited.

Sources in the Income Tax Department told IANS on Wednesday that besides unearthing 30 bank lockers, more than Rs one crore cash was recovered during raids in Bhopal.

The department has also found that the firm has invested in some foreign companies.

The I-T official, on condition of anonymity, said that searches were still underway on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the assessment of cash amount and gold and silver jewellery recovered from multiple locations in Bhopal, Indore, and Mumbai was yet to be done.

On Tuesday, the I-T Department raided the house of medical equipment trader Rajesh Gupta and his associates.

Simultaneously, raids were also conducted at residential and office premises in other parts of Bhopal, including Rachna Nagar and Lalghati.

Official sources said raids were also carried out on the premises of the suppliers to the trader, identified as Jitendra Tiwari, Shailendra Tiwari, and Mohan Sharma.

An official said these premises belong to individuals associated with the Science House Group.

Science House, located in Bhopal, has been supplying medical equipment since 1994. Rajesh runs a medical and surgical equipment factory in Uganda. This company supplies medical equipment across the country and provides diagnostic services.

Apart from this, it also provides services of a pathology lab and a private hospital.

Currently, the Income Tax Department team is busy investigating the documents.

The I-T Department officials reportedly questioned the company director, Jitendra Tiwari, and three more people linked to him -- Rohit Gupta, a software engineer, Dinesh Barolia, and Shikha Rajoria.

It is also alleged that the trader had close connections with a senior IAS officer in the state through brokers. However, the officer's identity was yet to be disclosed.



